Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,563 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after buying an additional 497,065 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,267,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.