Raymond James & Associates Purchases 74,419 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,419 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of ExlService worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

ExlService stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,116. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

