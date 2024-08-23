Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLH opened at $244.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $246.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

