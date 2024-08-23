Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $281,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.