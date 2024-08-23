Raymond James & Associates Sells 137,893 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. American National Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

