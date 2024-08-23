Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,252 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOT opened at $234.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

