Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,296 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $16,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23,030.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

