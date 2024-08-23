Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,350 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Flex worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 441.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Flex by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Flex by 29,912.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 97,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,062 shares of company stock worth $18,134,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

