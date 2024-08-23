Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,384 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.81% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4,472.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB opened at $84.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $602.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

