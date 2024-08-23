Raymond James & Associates Sells 456 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

