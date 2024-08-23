Raymond James Comments on EQB Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

Get EQB alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$114.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.89.

EQB Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE EQB opened at C$95.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$94.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. EQB has a 12-month low of C$66.41 and a 12-month high of C$98.88.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.40 million.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.