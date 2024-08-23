Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,421 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

