Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,739 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after buying an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,487,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,801,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,173.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

