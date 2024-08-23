Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 90,208 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 120.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.