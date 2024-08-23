Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

