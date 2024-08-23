Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 17,584 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

