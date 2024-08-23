Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 20,520 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

