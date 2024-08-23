Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 29,365 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,129,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

