Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 62,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

