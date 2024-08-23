Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.85.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

