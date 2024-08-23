Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 80,906 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,038,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after buying an additional 349,416 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

