Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $105.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

