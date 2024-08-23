Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IYC opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

