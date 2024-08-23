Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $31.66 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

