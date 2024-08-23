Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 676.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of GAPR stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.