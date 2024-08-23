Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $525.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

