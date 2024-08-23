Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.67 Million Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

IDU opened at $95.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

