Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.36 Million Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.78% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

