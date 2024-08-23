Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,943 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,097,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $154.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

