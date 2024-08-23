Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PDP opened at $99.95 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.