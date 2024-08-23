Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $73.44.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

