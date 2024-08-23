Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

