Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.34 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,057 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 1,054,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,877.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

