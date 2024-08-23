Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

