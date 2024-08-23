Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.