Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

GJUL stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

