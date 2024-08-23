Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,944 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282,069 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,675,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 563.2% during the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 40,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

