Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,810 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,072,000 after acquiring an additional 268,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,946 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

