Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,238 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

