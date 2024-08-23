Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,884 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

PWV stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $926.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.