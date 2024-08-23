Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,158 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

