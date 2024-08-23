Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 101,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDIV opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $286.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This is a boost from Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

