Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 89,734 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,875 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 33,730 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $806.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.