Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

