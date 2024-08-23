Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,314 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 59.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 38.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $165.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.25. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

