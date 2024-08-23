Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,190 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,953 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.17 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

