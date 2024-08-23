Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,004 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

