Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 26,006 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 4.59% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFTY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NFTY opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0612 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

