Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,951 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.66 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

