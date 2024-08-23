Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,633 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVOV stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $899.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

